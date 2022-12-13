Dr. Christina Pyo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pyo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Pyo, MD
Overview of Dr. Christina Pyo, MD
Dr. Christina Pyo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Pyo's Office Locations
FCPP Women's Health SLO35 Casa St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 543-1475
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pyo was easy to talk to, gave me her full attention, and appeared knowledgeable and caring.
About Dr. Christina Pyo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1285974287
Education & Certifications
- White Memorial Medical Center
- Michigan State University
- UC Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pyo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pyo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pyo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pyo has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pyo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Pyo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pyo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pyo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pyo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.