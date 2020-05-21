Dr. Christina Reuss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reuss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Reuss, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christina Reuss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Atria Heart Clinic16427 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 718-5072
Arizona Cardiology Group20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (602) 386-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Have been Dr Reuss patient for many years. She is a thorough, caring professional. Each visit she appears to be genuinely glad to see me. Does a great job explaining her findings and recommendations to me. I look forward to my next appointment with Dr Reuss
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- Mayo Clinic Scottsdale
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- University of Arizona
- Molecular and Cellular Biology
- Cardiology
