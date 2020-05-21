See All Cardiologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Christina Reuss, MD

Cardiology
3.8 (27)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christina Reuss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Reuss works at Atria Heart Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Tachycardia and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atria Heart Clinic
    16427 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 718-5072
  2. 2
    Arizona Cardiology Group
    20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 386-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 21, 2020
    Have been Dr Reuss patient for many years. She is a thorough, caring professional. Each visit she appears to be genuinely glad to see me. Does a great job explaining her findings and recommendations to me. I look forward to my next appointment with Dr Reuss
    diddlyv — May 21, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Christina Reuss, MD
    About Dr. Christina Reuss, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386623080
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Scottsdale
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic Arizona
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Molecular and Cellular Biology
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Reuss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reuss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reuss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reuss works at Atria Heart Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Reuss’s profile.

    Dr. Reuss has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Sinus Tachycardia and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reuss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Reuss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reuss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reuss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reuss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

