Overview

Dr. Christina Reuss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Reuss works at Atria Heart Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Tachycardia and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.