Dr. Christina Rho, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christina Rho, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Rho works at Pulmonry Critcal Care Consltnts in Port Orange, FL with other offices in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pulmonry Critcal Care Consltnts
    780 Dunlawton Ave Ste 1, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 322-6111
    Pccc of Volusia LLC
    1055 N Dixie Fwy Ste 1, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 (386) 423-0505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Polyneuropathy
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Polyneuropathy

Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Polyneuropathy
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cholesterol Screening
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Gastroparesis
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Iodine Deficiency
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Perimenopause
Proteinuria
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Urinary Stones
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Acute Bronchitis
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Anemia
Arthritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Conn's Syndrome
Constipation
Dysphagia
Essential Tremor
Female Infertility
Fibromyalgia
Gout
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Heart Disease
Hives
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypercalcemia
Hypogonadism
Hypopituitarism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Insulin Pump Therapy
Joint Pain
Kidney Disease
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Otitis Media
Pituitary Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Viral Hepatitis
Wheezing
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 02, 2021
    Dr. Rho has been my endocrinologist for well over 10 years. She is committed to ensuring my wellbeing and works with me to try to have me be more attentive to my wellness regimen. She is the best!
    Richard Kowalewski — Feb 02, 2021
    About Dr. Christina Rho, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508063421
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Medical Center
    Internship
    • Rush Presbyterian St Lukes Mc
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • Union College
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Rho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rho has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

