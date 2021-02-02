Dr. Christina Rho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Rho, MD
Dr. Christina Rho, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Pulmonry Critcal Care Consltnts780 Dunlawton Ave Ste 1, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 322-6111
Pccc of Volusia LLC1055 N Dixie Fwy Ste 1, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (386) 423-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Dr. Rho has been my endocrinologist for well over 10 years. She is committed to ensuring my wellbeing and works with me to try to have me be more attentive to my wellness regimen. She is the best!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Albany Medical Center
- Rush Presbyterian St Lukes Mc
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Union College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
