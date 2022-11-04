Overview of Dr. Christina Rowe-Bauer, DPM

Dr. Christina Rowe-Bauer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in State College, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center and Mount Nittany Medical Center.



Dr. Rowe-Bauer works at Mount Nittany Park Ave Laboratory in State College, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.