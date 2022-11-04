Dr. Christina Rowe-Bauer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowe-Bauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Rowe-Bauer, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christina Rowe-Bauer, DPM
Dr. Christina Rowe-Bauer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in State College, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center and Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Dr. Rowe-Bauer works at
Dr. Rowe-Bauer's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Nittany Park Ave Laboratory1850 E Park Ave, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 865-3566
Hospital Affiliations
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rowe-Bauer?
She doesn't put in dates for you to get your dissability from work so don't expect to get paid
About Dr. Christina Rowe-Bauer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1942521141
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowe-Bauer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowe-Bauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowe-Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowe-Bauer works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe-Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe-Bauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe-Bauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe-Bauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.