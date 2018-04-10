See All General Surgeons in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Christina Sanders, DO

General Surgery
4.8 (4)
Map Pin Small Buffalo, NY
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christina Sanders, DO

Dr. Christina Sanders, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and ECMC Health Campus.

Dr. Sanders works at University at Buffalo Surgeons in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanders' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Erie County Medical Center
    462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 898-5104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • ECMC Health Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 10, 2018
    I went to doctor with two problems she was great answered all my questions and said that we need further testing and follow up.
    Mike Ames in Schroon lake — Apr 10, 2018
    About Dr. Christina Sanders, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811142532
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanders works at University at Buffalo Surgeons in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sanders’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

