Overview of Dr. Christina Sanders, DO

Dr. Christina Sanders, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and ECMC Health Campus.



Dr. Sanders works at University at Buffalo Surgeons in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.