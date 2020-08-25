See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Christina Sebestyen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christina Sebestyen, MD

Dr. Christina Sebestyen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Sebestyen works at OBGYN N in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sebestyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OBGYN North
    12221 Renfert Way Ste 330, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 425-3825
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 25, 2020
    Dr. Sebestyen and her practice literally saved my life during and after the delivery of my first son. Prenatal care was top-notch, and I trusted all the medical professionals that I saw while I was in their care. Both midwives and MDs are kind, knowledgeable, and skilled. I cannot recommend them enough if you are considering having a child.
    C.V. — Aug 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christina Sebestyen, MD
    About Dr. Christina Sebestyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104859073
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Sebestyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebestyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sebestyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sebestyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebestyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebestyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebestyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebestyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

