Overview

Dr. Christina Seo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Seo works at Christina J. Seo, MD in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Hemorrhoids and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.