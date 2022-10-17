See All General Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Christina Seo, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (35)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christina Seo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Seo works at Christina J. Seo, MD in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Hemorrhoids and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christina J. Seo, MD
    30 W Century Rd Ste 210, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 447-4466
  2. 2
    Barash-white MD PA
    216 Engle St Ste 203, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 567-7615

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Anorectal Abscess
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Anorectal Abscess

Treatment frequency



Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 17, 2022
    Very knowledgeable. Listen to your concern and give an honest answer.
    — Oct 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christina Seo, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730384686
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Residency
    • University of Rochester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Seo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seo has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Hemorrhoids and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Seo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

