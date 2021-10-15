Dr. Smillie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Smillie, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christina Smillie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER.
Breastfeeding Resources2505 Main St Ste 223, Stratford, CT 06615 Directions (203) 375-5812
Dr. Smillie was wonderful! I am a resident of NYS and saw Dr. Smillie virtually for multiple appointments over a period of months. When I went to her I had already seen three lactation consultants each of whom gave me different and ineffective advice as to how to get my baby off the bottle and back to the breast. He is my second child and my first did not have issues latching or breastfeeding. After a few virtual visits with Dr. Smillie she totally solved all of my breastfeeding issues and she taught me a lot of other information about children and parenting - some related to breastfeeding some not. We have been going strong since. I strongly recommend treating with her if you are experiencing any issues related to breastfeeding.
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1356404578
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Dr. Smillie accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smillie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smillie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smillie.
