Dr. Christina Thomas, MD
Dr. Christina Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Concord Ob.gyn. Associates PC59 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor Ste 1, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-1400
Emerson Hospital133 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-3310Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thomas is fantastic; compassionate, caring and actually listens to the patient. I was referred to her by a different doctor to perform some minor surgery and I was extremely pleased with my entire experience with Dr Thomas, her staff and my procedure (which was done as day surgery at Emerson Hospital). I would highly recommend her to my friends and family.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.