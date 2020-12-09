See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Burlington, MA
Dr. Christina Tierney, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview of Dr. Christina Tierney, MD

Dr. Christina Tierney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Tierney works at Atrius Health in Burlington, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tierney's Office Locations

    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates - Burlington
    20 Wall St, Burlington, MA 01803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 221-2500
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Urine Pregnancy Test
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Urine Pregnancy Test
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 09, 2020
    Dr Tierney is an amazing doctor! She made me feel very comfortable from the beginning and she is very knowledgeable; she listened to me and we were able to develop a plan that was right for me. I highly recommend her!
    . — Dec 09, 2020
    About Dr. Christina Tierney, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1700229937
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
