Dr. Christina Tolbert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Tolbert, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t know where to start. I only have great things to say regarding Dr. Tolbert. I lost my son earlier this and I needed to find someone to talk to regarding my grief. After several doctors, I came across Dr.Tolbert. She was awesome, she made me feel safe and help relieve a lot of stress. She listened to everything I had to say and help with outside resources to help me on the road to overcoming my depression and becoming the person I was before my loss.
About Dr. Christina Tolbert, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1417396219
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolbert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tolbert using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tolbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.