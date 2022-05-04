See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Christina Tragos, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Christina Tragos, MD

Dr. Christina Tragos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Tragos works at Professional Office Building in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tragos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Office Building
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 425, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 563-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Wound Repair
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 04, 2022
    Dr. Tragos is AMAZING. She is a gifted, compassion woman with a wonderful bedside manner and makes our children feel very comfortable. Would highly recommend her to anyone...and have.
    Comers — May 04, 2022
    About Dr. Christina Tragos, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720234743
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tragos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tragos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tragos works at Professional Office Building in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Tragos’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tragos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tragos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tragos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tragos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

