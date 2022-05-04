Dr. Tragos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Tragos, MD
Overview of Dr. Christina Tragos, MD
Dr. Christina Tragos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Tragos' Office Locations
Professional Office Building1725 W Harrison St Ste 425, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tragos is AMAZING. She is a gifted, compassion woman with a wonderful bedside manner and makes our children feel very comfortable. Would highly recommend her to anyone...and have.
About Dr. Christina Tragos, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1720234743
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tragos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tragos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tragos works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tragos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tragos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tragos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tragos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.