Dr. Tsim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Tsim, DPM
Overview of Dr. Christina Tsim, DPM
Dr. Christina Tsim, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsim's Office Locations
- 1 8 Chatham Sq Rm 502, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 267-8988
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christina Tsim, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1144336454
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsim speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsim. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.