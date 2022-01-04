Dr. Christina Tun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Tun, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Tun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University Medical School and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Locations
Eastside OB/GYN12303 NE 130th Ln Ste 230, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tun is the best doctor I've ever had! She patiently listens, is sensitive and empathetic, and thinks about holistic health at every visit. Because of her uncanny ability to thread together multiple issues and challenges raised, she's been able to give me a clear diagnosis and treatment plan that's catered to my unique situation. And she's also given me the resources, tools, networks, and next steps to continue to improve my health even outside of the OB-GYN field. I'm grateful to her and could not recommend her more to people looking for a trustworthy and caring practitioner.
About Dr. Christina Tun, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Burmese
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Health Network
- Lehigh Valley Health Network
- Creighton University Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tun speaks Burmese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tun.
