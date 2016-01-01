Overview of Dr. Christine Turner, MD

Dr. Christine Turner, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.



Dr. Turner works at UM Shore Medical Group-Nephrology at Easton in Easton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hyperkalemia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

