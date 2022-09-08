See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Christina Vaglica, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Marlton, NJ
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christina Vaglica, DO

Dr. Christina Vaglica, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vaglica's Office Locations

    765 Route 70 E Bldg A, Marlton, NJ 08053 (856) 983-3900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 08, 2022
    Dr. Vaglica shows genuine concern, and a genuine desire to help you live your best possible life. She is kind, compassionate, and understanding. She actively listens and is available to her patients. She continues trying with all the resources she can to provide aid for self- betterment and improved quality of life. She feels like a supportive family member or friend, not just your doctor. I moved over 1200 miles away and still don't want a different Psychiatrist! If that doesn't tell you something, I don't know what does. :)
    DV — Sep 08, 2022
    About Dr. Christina Vaglica, DO

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427267244
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
