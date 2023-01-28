Overview

Dr. Christina Wjasow, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Wjasow works at Hamilton Cardiology Associates, Hamilton, NJ in Hamilton, NJ with other offices in Lawrence Township, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.