Dr. Christina Wjasow, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.8 (60)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christina Wjasow, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Wjasow works at Hamilton Cardiology Associates, Hamilton, NJ in Hamilton, NJ with other offices in Lawrence Township, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Heart Center at Hamilton
    1262b Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 323-0605
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Lawrenceville Office
    3100 Princeton 3 Fl Ste Pike Bldg 4, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 323-0609
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    The Heart Center at Hamilton
    1262 Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd Ste 2B, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 277-3313
  4. 4
    Hamilton Office
    2073 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 323-0608
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • AmeriPlan
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 28, 2023
    A cardiac ablation was done on me by Dr. Wjasow. This is to hopefully stop Afib. I recall waking up feeling like a new person. I would definitely recommend her as your cardiologist and/or electrophysiologist.
    B. Simmons — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Christina Wjasow, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689612186
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lankenau Hosp, Thos Jefferson University|Temple University|Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Wjasow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wjasow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wjasow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wjasow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Wjasow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wjasow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wjasow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wjasow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

