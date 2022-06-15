Dr. Christina Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Woods, MD
Dr. Christina Woods, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Northlake OB/GYN - Texas Health Presbyterian Plano6124 W Parker Rd Ste 136 Bldg 3, Plano, TX 75093
Hospital Affiliations
Medical City Dallas
Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
HealthSmart
Humana
MultiPlan
UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Woods is amazing she is the best obgyn I have ever had. However the front office staff is incredibly rude.
Obstetrics & Gynecology
15 years of experience
English
UT Southwest Med Ctr
TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Woods works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.