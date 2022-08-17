Dr. Christine Alexander-Decker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander-Decker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Alexander-Decker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Alexander-Decker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wilton, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Alexander-Decker works at
Locations
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Endocrinology and Diabetes665 Saratoga Rd Ste 400, Wilton, NY 12831 Directions (518) 580-2185
Hospital Affiliations
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Decker was very approachable. Listened intently to my concerns and thoroughly explained her findings and treatment option. Honored that she accepted me as one of her patients!
About Dr. Christine Alexander-Decker, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1134117237
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- Albany Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
