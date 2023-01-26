Dr. Christine Ambro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Ambro, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Ambro, MD is a Dermatologist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Ambro works at
Locations
-
1
Annapolis Dermatology Center71 Old Mill Bottom Rd N Ste 300, Annapolis, MD 21409 Directions (410) 268-3887Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very sensitive not only to issues related to dermatology but also overall well-being
About Dr. Christine Ambro, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1124089362
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College|Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ambro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ambro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ambro works at
Dr. Ambro has seen patients for Rosacea, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ambro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
311 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.