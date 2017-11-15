Dr. Christine Ament, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ament is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Ament, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Ament, MD
Dr. Christine Ament, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA.
Dr. Ament works at
Dr. Ament's Office Locations
-
1
Newton Wellesley Eye Associates2000 Washington St Ste 462, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 964-1050
- 2 85 E Concord St Fl 8, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 414-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ament?
I had my annual check up today and thought it went very well. Dr. Ament is knowledgeable, professional and spent as long as I wanted with her. I felt listened to and did not feel rushed. Dr. Ament also took the time to explain what she was doing and asked if I had any questions. The office staff was friendly and the eye exam went smoothly.
About Dr. Christine Ament, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1033160510
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ament has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ament accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ament has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ament works at
Dr. Ament speaks Arabic and Spanish.
Dr. Ament has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ament.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ament, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ament appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.