Dr. Christine Amstadt, DO

Internal Medicine
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christine Amstadt, DO

Dr. Christine Amstadt, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Amstadt works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amstadt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    636 Raymond Dr Ste 300, Naperville, IL 60563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 355-5302
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 27, 2020
    My daughter and I went in for her annual visit. This was her first time seeing Dr. Amstadt, she was very personable and spent a good deal of time assessing her and gave her feedback about her nutrition. In addition, my teenage daughter had questions about her acne and she was able to get a prescription from her for it since the doctor indicated it could take a few weeks for her to see a dermatologist. Contrary to the reviews below, we never felt rushed. I am also an RN and definitely felt like the doctor cared about building a relationship with my child. We will keep her as a primary doctor.
    — Mar 27, 2020
    About Dr. Christine Amstadt, DO

    Internal Medicine
    30 years of experience
    English
    1265514962
    Education & Certifications

    Loyola University Medical Center
    CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
