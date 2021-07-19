Overview of Dr. Christine Annunziata, MD

Dr. Christine Annunziata, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.



Dr. Annunziata works at Metrolina Eye Associates in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.