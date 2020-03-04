Overview of Dr. Christine Arnold, MD

Dr. Christine Arnold, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



Dr. Arnold works at Summa Health Medical Group Associated Surgical Specialists in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.