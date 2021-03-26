Dr. Christine Baidwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baidwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Baidwan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christine Baidwan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They graduated from Texas Technical University.
Medical City McKinney4500 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 547-8000
Craig Ranch Ob/Gyn7900 Henneman Way Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (214) 544-6600
Dr. Baidwan is an amazing OBGYN and I have been a patient of hers for the last 6 years. She truly cares about her patients, takes time to answer your questions thoroughly, and explains various procedures/processes clearly. I had a miscarriage and she went out of her way after I had a horrific situation with a perinatologist to have me come by the office to explain things and ensure that I was okay. Not many doctors would go out of their way to care not only about your physical health, but the emotional/mental side of things too. I am grateful for her care!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese
- 1487814562
- Texas Technical University
