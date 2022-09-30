Overview

Dr. Christine Blake Smith, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westbrook, ME. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Blake Smith works at MDVIP - Westbrook, Maine in Westbrook, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.