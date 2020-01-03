Dr. Christine Bojaxhi, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bojaxhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Bojaxhi, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Bojaxhi, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Bojaxhi works at
Locations
-
1
Sandalwood Dental Care1795 Kernan Blvd S Unit 101, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Directions (904) 605-4102
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bojaxhi?
At 73 years of age I have seen many dentists over the years both civilian,and military. I can assure you that Dr. "BO" is the "Best of the Best". She has an amazing staff and a state of the art practice,at a very convenient location.
About Dr. Christine Bojaxhi, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1932513017
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bojaxhi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bojaxhi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bojaxhi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bojaxhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bojaxhi works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bojaxhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bojaxhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bojaxhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bojaxhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.