Dr. Christine Bouchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Bouchard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Bouchard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Bouchard works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Surgical Institute10710 Midlothian Tpke Ste 138, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 207-9476Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bouchard?
My mother has been seeing Dr Bouchard for a couple of years. She is extremely knowledgeable and caring. My mother trusts her. One always thinks that going to a surgeon will end up with a surgery recommendation, but she provides a solid treatment regimen with surgery as the last resort.
About Dr. Christine Bouchard, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1154582492
Education & Certifications
- John Stroger Hospital Of Cook County
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bouchard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bouchard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bouchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bouchard works at
Dr. Bouchard has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bouchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouchard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouchard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bouchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bouchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.