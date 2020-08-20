Dr. Christine Boumitri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boumitri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Boumitri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Boumitri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in St Louis, MO. They graduated from LUSIADA FOUNDATION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF SANTOS and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Dr. Boumitri works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand 3l Door # 2, St Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 257-3760
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boumitri?
Truly wonderful, patient centered physician!
About Dr. Christine Boumitri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1992050702
Education & Certifications
- LUSIADA FOUNDATION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF SANTOS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boumitri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boumitri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boumitri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boumitri works at
Dr. Boumitri has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boumitri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boumitri speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boumitri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boumitri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boumitri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boumitri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.