Dr. Christine Boutwell, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Boutwell, MD
Dr. Christine Boutwell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Boutwell's Office Locations
Saint Luke's Neurology4400 Broadway Blvd Ste 520, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 960-7600Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Saint Luke's Neurology-North5844 NW Barry Rd Ste 220, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (816) 960-7690
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive listener. Came away from initial consult feeling like I was in great hands.
About Dr. Christine Boutwell, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Mo Kansas City
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boutwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boutwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boutwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Boutwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boutwell.
