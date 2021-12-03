Dr. Christine Brandl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Brandl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Brandl, MD
Dr. Christine Brandl, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Brandl works at
Dr. Brandl's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Center for Women's Health at Providence125 W Hague Rd Ste 300, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7606
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brandl?
Excellent care ! Very personable. Staff is excellent from front desk to her assistant.
About Dr. Christine Brandl, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1316945629
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at El Paso
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandl works at
Dr. Brandl has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.