Dr. Christine Brinley, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University / School Of Dentistry.



Dr. Brinley works at Brinley Orthodontics in Maryville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.