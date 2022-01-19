Dr. Christine Browning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Browning, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Browning, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They completed their fellowship with Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Med
Dr. Browning works at
Locations
-
1
James River Cardiology2221 Pump Rd, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 495-2299Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Browning?
Excellent. She took the time to review my records before I came to the office as a new patient. Very caring and professional and took time to listen and advise.
About Dr. Christine Browning, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1093939852
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Med
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Browning accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Browning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Browning works at
Dr. Browning has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Bradycardia and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Browning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Browning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Browning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Browning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.