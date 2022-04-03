Overview

Dr. Christine Bussey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Bussey works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.