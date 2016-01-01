Dr. Christine Caldwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caldwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Caldwell, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Caldwell, MD
Dr. Christine Caldwell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Caldwell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Caldwell's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4250 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caldwell?
About Dr. Christine Caldwell, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1790875680
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caldwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Caldwell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Caldwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caldwell works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Caldwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caldwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caldwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caldwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.