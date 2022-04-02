Overview of Dr. Christine Canterbury, MD

Dr. Christine Canterbury, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.



Dr. Canterbury works at Corpus Christi Women's Clinic in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.