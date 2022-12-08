Dr. Christine Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Chung, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Chung, MD
Dr. Christine Chung, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Chung's Office Locations
NYU Langone Vascular Surgery Associates - Mineola200 Old Country Rd Ste 120, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-1220
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and professional. Several of my family and friends see her and she is just the best.
About Dr. Christine Chung, MD
- 13 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
