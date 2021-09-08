See All Otolaryngologists in Largo, FL
Dr. Christine Cicco-Brown, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christine Cicco-Brown, DO

Dr. Christine Cicco-Brown, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Largo, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey

Dr. Cicco-Brown works at Pinellas Urology Inc in Largo, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

Dr. Cicco-Brown's Office Locations

    Pinellas Urology Inc
    1551 West Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 584-7706
    Primary Care - LWRII
    11505 Rangeland Pkwy, Bradenton, FL 34211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 907-6016

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Christine Cicco-Brown, DO

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1407899644
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Wilkes University
    • Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Cicco-Brown, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cicco-Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cicco-Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cicco-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cicco-Brown has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cicco-Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cicco-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cicco-Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cicco-Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cicco-Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

