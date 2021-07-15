Dr. Christine Cimo Hemphill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cimo Hemphill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Cimo Hemphill, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Cimo Hemphill, MD
Dr. Christine Cimo Hemphill, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lugoff, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.
Dr. Cimo Hemphill's Office Locations
MUSC Women's Health Lugoff Medical Pavilion1165 Highway 1 S Ste 500, Lugoff, SC 29078 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hemphill is amazing! I can't recommend her enough. She was the first doctor to tell me to self advocate (the first to not treat me terribly when I did), and the first willing to help me find a treatment plan I was comfortable with. I went in seeking help for severe PMS, but she was able to diagnose and treat stage two endometriosis, too. She is thorough, supportive, and incredibly humble. In 13+ years of struggling with my periods I had always been handed a pill, or shrugged off as "not wanting help" when I began to ask for more natural and effective treatments. Dr. Hemphill helped fix the problems at their source, and walked with me step-by-step. I am so much healthier now, and so grateful to have her!
About Dr. Christine Cimo Hemphill, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
