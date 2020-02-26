See All Podiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Christine Clark, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christine Clark, DPM

Dr. Christine Clark, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Clark works at Infinate Ra LLC in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Clark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Infinate Ra LLC
    2441 Tech Center Ct, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 642-4405

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 26, 2020
    Dr. Clark has been treating me for years. She is professional and very knowledgeable. I was recommended to her by a coworker and have since told everyone about her I come across. She's the best at what she does!
    C. Stewart — Feb 26, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Christine Clark, DPM
    About Dr. Christine Clark, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770515967
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Clark, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

