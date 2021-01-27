Overview of Dr. Christine Codding, MD

Dr. Christine Codding, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Codding works at Dr. Christine Codding M.D. P.C. in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Ankylosing Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.