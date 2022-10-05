See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Christine Collins, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Christine Collins, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (24)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christine Collins, MD

Dr. Christine Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.

Dr. Collins works at Christine Collins, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Collins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ann Hofstadter MD Inc
    435 N Roxbury Dr Ste 404, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 274-8587

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Collins?

    Oct 05, 2022
    Dr. Collins is a conscientious Gyno who has been my doctor for almost more years than I can believe. She has always been sensitive, caring and offers alternative options. She is truly a wonderful doctor who is empathetic and patient.
    Current Patient — Oct 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christine Collins, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christine Collins, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Collins to family and friends

    Dr. Collins' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Collins

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christine Collins, MD.

    About Dr. Christine Collins, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376554139
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collins works at Christine Collins, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Collins’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christine Collins, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.