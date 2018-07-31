See All Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Christine Contreras, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christine Contreras, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Contreras works at St. Lazarus Family Practice in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypertension and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anna M Rosales-lozano MD PA
    14345 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 802-7003
  2. 2
    St. Lazarus Family Practice
    7333 Barlite Blvd Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 802-7003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Hypertension
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Arthritis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Polyneuropathy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Acute Pharyngitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Autonomic Disorders
Bedsores
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Epilepsy
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Memory Evaluation
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pharyngitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Shortness of Breath
Skin Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Sudoscan
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acid Reflux
Acne
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Administrative Physical
Adult Acne
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Animal Allergies
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Brain Injury
Bronchitis
Bunion
Cerebral Palsy
Chest Pain
Cholelithiasis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complicated Migraine
Concussion
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Decompression Sickness
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dysentery
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Endocrine Disorders
Endometriosis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erectile Dysfunction
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Food Intolerances
Fungal Nail Infection
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Genital Herpes
Gynecologic Disorders
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Incontinence
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Male Pelvic Pain
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nausea
Nicotine Addiction
Night Sweats
Numbness
Obesity Counseling
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Potassium Deficiency
Primary Restless Leg Syndrome
Problem Sleepiness
Proteinuria
Puberty
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Residual ADHD
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rhinitis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sexual Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Disorders
Sore Throat
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Syncope, Familial Neurocardiogenic Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Weakness Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 31, 2018
    Dr. Contreras has addressed issues that went untreated and undiagnosed for over 3 years by 2 different Endocrinologists. Her office is clean, private and quiet. I havent felt this good in years. Thanks to her determination to get to the bottom of my problems/symptoms, I am able to live a productive life again. I love that I can contact her at anytime on an App when I am not feeling well or I have a serious concern.
    Danielle Braman in SAN ANTONIO, TX — Jul 31, 2018
    About Dr. Christine Contreras, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619133238
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Health System
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
