Dr. Christine Conway, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Conway, MD
Dr. Christine Conway, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conway's Office Locations
- 1 6 Technology Dr, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4686
University Associates In OB/GYN140 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4686
Stony Brook University Associates in Obstetrics & Gynecology500 Commack Rd Unit 200, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 444-4686
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Met Dr Conway for the first time and she immediately made me feel at ease. Would definitely go back to her.
About Dr. Christine Conway, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.