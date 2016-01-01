Overview of Dr. Christine Cordova, MD

Dr. Christine Cordova, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Cordova works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.