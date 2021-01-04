Dr. Cox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Cox, DO
Dr. Christine Cox, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Advocate Medical Group2285 Sequoia Dr, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 859-6700
Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 955-8296
- 3 3100 Douglas Blvd Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 774-8384
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Dr. Cox is very through & keeps on top of everything! Very responsive to calls & emails & is an abundance of knowledge!!!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Cox accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Osteoporosis and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
