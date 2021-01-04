Overview of Dr. Christine Cox, DO

Dr. Christine Cox, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Cox works at Advocate Medical Group in Aurora, IL with other offices in Milwaukee, WI and Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Osteoporosis and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.