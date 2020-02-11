Overview of Dr. Christine Dahlin, MD

Dr. Christine Dahlin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Dahlin works at UCLA Health Ventura Primary & Specialty Care in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.