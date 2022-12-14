See All Pediatricians in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Christine Danzi-Hacken, DO

Pediatrics
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christine Danzi-Hacken, DO

Dr. Christine Danzi-Hacken, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Danzi-Hacken works at Commack Pediatric Partners in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Danzi-Hacken's Office Locations

    Commack Pediatric Partners
    994 W Jericho Tpke Ste 202, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 864-6440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christine Danzi-Hacken, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144313495
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Danzi-Hacken, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danzi-Hacken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Danzi-Hacken has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Danzi-Hacken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Danzi-Hacken works at Commack Pediatric Partners in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Danzi-Hacken’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Danzi-Hacken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danzi-Hacken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danzi-Hacken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danzi-Hacken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

