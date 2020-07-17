Overview of Dr. Christine Davis, MD

Dr. Christine Davis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Riverview Health.



Dr. Davis works at ST VINCENT WOUND CENTER in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.