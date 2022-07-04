See All Physicians Assistants in Plantation, FL
Dr. Christine Davis-Fowler, MD

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.7 (14)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Christine Davis-Fowler, MD is a Physician Assistant in Plantation, FL. 

Dr. Davis-Fowler works at We Care Family Clinic in Plantation, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    We Care Family Clinic
    8430 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 533-5900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 04, 2022
    I'm super happy with Dr. Davis, she made me feel really comfortable during my check up and she was empathetic. I am one of those that has Dr appointments anxiety; however, after seeing her professionalism I was at ease by the end of our meeting. She was very thorough and I learned a few things during the visit. I would extremely recommend her as a medical practitioner to anyone.
    Dante — Jul 04, 2022
    About Dr. Christine Davis-Fowler, MD

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366501009
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Davis-Fowler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis-Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis-Fowler works at We Care Family Clinic in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Davis-Fowler’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis-Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis-Fowler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis-Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis-Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.